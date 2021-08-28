CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District began in-person learning at their school facilities on Thursday and their superintendent said the academic year is already off to a good start.
Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs said that he was proud of the students and faculty and that everyone was excited to be in the classrooms again.
“It was a great pleasure seeing all the smiling faces of our students and staff,” he said.
Last year, Canton teachers were unable to see some students due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, but Briggs was happy to see some normalcy return.
“We tried to re-open school in a manner that supports our students and their families,” he said.
Teachers worked hard preparing classrooms for in-person learning like they use to in pre-COVID-19 times, according to Briggs.
“They always step up and answer the challenges, no matter what issue we are faced with, and that is rewarding to know,” he said.
The district has embraced the challenge of returning classrooms to a pre-COVID setting, while also complying with CDC and DOH guidance, according to Briggs.
He stated that masks are optional and he is confident in the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures and that transmission levels will be monitored to avoid spreading the virus.
