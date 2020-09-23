CANTON – The Canton Area School District will be closed until Tuesday, Oct. 13, with students learning virtually, after multiple students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post made to the Canton Area School District Facebook page on Wednesday, Superintendent Eric Briggs informed the community that Canton’s administrative team met Wednesday morning after being notified that a staff member had received a positive COVID-19 test result and determined through contact tracing that additional students are now considered “close contacts” by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Because of the continued uptick in testing by our students and staff, and our inability to ensure we have enough drivers to transport students and teachers to educate children, we have made the decision to move to 100% remote learning starting tomorrow, September 24, 2020, and we will return to full in-person instruction on Tuesday, October 13, 2020,” the post read.
According to the post, students who attend the Northern Tier Career Center will also move to a remote setting and all extra-curricular activities and sports will be suspended until Oct. 13, though professional learning activities scheduled for teachers and paraprofessionals on Oct. 12 will still be held.
Parents of elementary school students that do not have technology devices at home were informed that they will be able to pick up a device at school on Thursday.
High school students “will join their classes in real time and will participate in their online learning as if they were following their schedule when they are in the brick and mortar building,” according to Briggs’ post.
Canton school district officials made another announcement on the school’s Facebook page stating that the district’s food service department “is working to develop a plan for meal distribution” during the shutdown.
The post states that breakfast and lunches will be available to all students for pick up on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon (meals will be available for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) and on Fridays at the same time (meals will be provided for Monday and Tuesday).
Students who are part of the Warrior Weekender backpack program can pick up their backpacks weekly meal during distribution times as well.
The first distribution will be held on Friday, Sept. 25. All meal pick-ups will be held at the Canton Elementary School Theaterette entrance, according to the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.