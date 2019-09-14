CANTON — Three members of the Canton Area School District Board of Education were honored for long-term service on Thursday.
Shane Pagnotti, a representative of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, recognized Mike Herman and Bill Holland both for eight years on Canton’s Board of Education and Dennis Sourbeer with a plaque marking his 28th year on the board.
“The legacy of school board service is firmly invented in the history of our nation and its commitment to public education,” Pagnotti said. “Today, school directors are expected to offer more services, along with world class instruction with limited resources. These expectations provide a tremendous challenge for school directors who are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly giving their free time away from their families to contribute to the schools and communities they serve.”
Pagnotti stated that the Pennsylvania School Boards Association was founded in 1985 as the first organization of its kind in the United States and that its Honor Roll, which all three Canton board members are part of, is a way to celebrate long standing school board members for their work.
“The Honor Roll is the association’s way of saying thank you to those individuals who exemplify leadership by giving unselfishly their time and talents for the betterment of public schools serving students across this great Commonwealth,” Pagnotti said.
