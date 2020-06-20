CANTON – The Canton Area School District is once again refinancing a 2015 bond issue, this time to take advantage of an interest rate potentially below one percent.
Business Manager Mark Jannone told school board members Monday that the district has the opportunity to move from a “terrific” 2.8% interest rate on a 2015 bond issue to a “terrific-er” rate that rests between less than 1% and 1.25%.
Board members approved Jannone’s recommendation to combine a 2012 bank note that was originally for $2 million and was used to build the Warrior’s athletic complex with the 2015 bond issue to take full advantage of the approximate 1% interest rate on both.
Canton’s 2012 bank note currently has approximately $500,000 left to pay off at an interest rate of 4.25%.
The refinance will save the district an estimated $80,000 to $120,000, with $30,000 to $35,000 saved in the first year and the rest saved over the next seven years, according to Jannone.
Jannone said there would be no extension of time on the loan due to the refinance as the bond was not due until 2027 and will keep the same maturity date.
“This is a terrific situation. We never thought we’d be saying this again, and the last three times we’ve said it we said we’d never thought we’d be saying it again. Well, we’re hitting rock bottom on the refinance,” he said.
Canton School Board members approved a motion to allow board President Judy Sourbeer to sign the refinancing as long as there is a minimum savings of 2.5% as no specific rates will be known until August.
