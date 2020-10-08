Canton SD to pay bus contractors 80% of normal compensation for first 35 days of online-only education

CANTON — As Canton Area School District prepares to return from a multiple week period of fully virtual learning due to a school shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s Board of Education has approved a temporary plan for how school bus contractors will be paid if any future closures occur.
Canton Board of Education members were presented with many choices as to how to compensate bus contractors for days the district operates virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore does not require transportation service before electing to pay contractors 80% of their usual compensation for the first 35 days missed.
Canton is not currently receiving any reimbursement from state sources to help pay bus companies.
“It’s not our desire for them to shut their doors in any way, stated Canton Business Manager Mark Jannone. “They are vital to the existence of our brick and mortar school district, our person to person instruction.”
Jannone explained that he felt offering 50% of their usual payment was too low an offer, but 100% was too high as the district is attempting to help maintain the transportation services without “bearing the burden of their cost of business.”
Board member Ryan Allen first suggested the 80% payment rate during the October 1 special meeting, saying that the 35 day period of time would allow the school for three possible two-week quarantines before the board would have to reconvene and reevaluate how to compensate bus contractors.
Board member Denny Sourbeer questioned what would happen if the district moves to virtual learning for more than 35 days and stated that individuals have already been “grumbling” about the school compensating bus contractors as many other businesses have received no aid through COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Unless the state helps us what are we going to do?” Sourbeer asked. “If we get to that point, hopefully we don’t get there but if we get to that point then we’ve got to seriously look at something...I don’t think we can keep paying that without state reimbursement.”
“We have to also keep in mind Denny that we need, we vitally need, our transportation and if we were to end up with a number that basically would make them close their doors we can’t have school,” Jannone commented.
Allen agreed, adding that he feels that if the 35 day period is not sufficient the district will have to lessen compensation to “something like 50%” of normal payment, unless funds are offered from state sources.
“It’s unfortunate but I don’t know how the school district can keep putting out money that it’s not getting reimbursed for and i understand all the rest and everything and keeping them viable but I’m hoping something changes if we have to go through this three times,” he noted.
Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs explained that he “sees both sides” of the challenging issue and hopes for a solution that can benefit both the school district and the bus contractors.
“At the end of the day it’s a difficult situation for everybody involved,” Briggs stated. “As Mark (Jannone) said, we cherish our relationship with the bus drivers, I will repeatedly say I think the community would agree, anything we can do without overextending ourselves — I get that you just don’t want to give money out as a school district, as a school system — but there’s something to be said about the personal touch that the little small town business can give to the school.”
“It’s a difficult decision with everybody, the educator in me hopes that we can come up with something that both the board and the contractors can support,” he continued.
Briggs told board members that other school districts in the region are dealing with the issue of transportation compensation in a variety of ways, as contracts differ, and that many “aren’t doing anything.”
“We’re kind of going to be a forerunner in this and I think there are other schools in the region that are looking to see what Canton’s doing,” he said.
Board member Eric Anderson motioned to approve paying bus contractors 80% of their usual compensation for the first 35 days of virtual-only learning. Denny Sourbeer seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved.
Canton bus contractor Mark McMurray voiced concerns about a stipulation in the approved motion that if bus companies go out of business after being paid for online-only school days that they would need to pay those funds back to the school district.
McMurray stated that he is “appreciative” of the district’s willingness to work with bus contractors and encouraged the board to “be in contact” with both legislators and the school bus association as the issue of transportation compensation is a “major concern” for everyone involved.
Briggs assured McMurray that Canton officials have been and are continuing to advocate with legislators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.