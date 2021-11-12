Canton SD will continue to enforce mask mandate

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District will continue to enforce the face covering mandate after its superintendent received legal guidance on the issue, he announced at the district’s board of education meeting on Thursday.
Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs said that he received a lot of questions over the future of the mask mandate after a Commonwealth court ruled on Wednesday that the acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam could not issue such a mandate without further approval.
The school district was planning to make face coverings optional, but Gov. Tom Wolf appealed the court’s ruling, which created a “stay” where school districts must continue to implement the mask mandate, said Briggs.
“Please understand that there is light at the end of the tunnel as we move closer to a Jan. 17, 2022 announcement shared earlier this week by the governor,” said Briggs.
On Monday, Gov. Wolf stated that the statewide mask mandate while indoors is expected to be lifted around Jan. 17 and then local school officials will decide what to implement.
“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting,” said Wolf. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is now a part of our daily lives, but with the knowledge we’ve gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery.”
Briggs also mentioned that COVID-19 cases are higher than it was last year at this time.
“Its spreading in our school,” he said. “We are well ahead of what we had the entire school year of last year in terms of cases and contacts.”
He stated that the school district had almost 70 COVID-19 cases and around 350 close contacts in the last school year total, while this school year has already had 50 COVID-19 cases and 207 close contacts.
Briggs said that the current number of 207 contacts would be higher at 300 to 400 if people didn’t have face coverings on based on the rules of contact tracing and that COVID-19 cases and contacts are more prevalent in the elementary school than the high school.
