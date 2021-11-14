CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District will host this year’s Bradford-Sullivan County Music Educator’s County Chorus on Tuesday.
The performance will start at 7 p.m. in the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium at 509 E. Main Street in Canton with suggested donations of $5 for adults and $2 for students.
The money raised will help prepare for the County Band Festival that will be held in January, said Randy Frye, the festival host and choir director for Canton Jr./Sr. High School.
“This is a way to showcase what our students can do and its pretty amazing,” he said.
This is Frye’s first year as choir director at the school and he was previously an assistant choir director for a high school in Lawrence, Kan. for six years before moving back to his home state.
“Since the school couldn’t have last year’s County Choir due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think this will be a fun and successful event,” he said.
Musical performances will include Pentatonix’s White Winter Hymnal with added percussion and piano, Pure Imagination from the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and a Gospel piece called We Are One Voice with guest percussionist Bob Shumway.
Carol Madill will be the guest conductor and three local students, Jason Gao of Athens, Jackson Simpson of Troy and Ethan Lewis of Wyalusing will accompany the choir.
Over 65 students will participate with all county schools being represented in the ensemble and every school has eight to nine students representing them.
The participating schools include Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, Sullivan County, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing.
Anyone with any questions can contact Frye at rfrye@canton.k12.pa.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.