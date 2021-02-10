Canton sidewalk replacement loan program ordinance approved for advertising

CANTON — Canton Borough’s new sidewalk replacement loan program is officially in the works after an ordinance introducing it was approved by Canton Borough Council Monday night.
Through the loan program, Canton businesses and residents will soon be able to apply for low interest loans from the borough to replace their sidewalks.
Council president Michael Shultz stated that the sidewalk loan program will serve a “two fold” purpose of helping to improve the town’s appearance and making it more safe for residents.
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley said that according to a “rough estimate” of cost she received from a different municipality, sidewalk replacement costs $15 per square foot, which totals “just over” $5,000 for full replacement of a standard sized 50 to 70 foot long by five foot wide sidewalk.
Corner sections of sidewalks that comply with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act were estimated to cost between $7,500 and $9,000, according to Seeley.
Seeley noted that the loans can be given out of the borough’s Act 13 funds, which Solicitor David Brann assured are available for work on “roadways, bridges and public infrastructure” and additional financial assistance can be provided through Community Development Block Grant funds for those who are eligible.
Seeley proposed that if the borough budgeted $25,000 they could offer five loans or could supply 10 loans if $50,000 was budgeted for the program. She noted that the cost to replace each sidewalk can be adjusted if necessary.
Assessment permits will still be required for sidewalk replacements and businesses will be required to comply with all Canton Borough code inspections, Seeley relayed.
Seeley said the borough could help residents save money by allowing borough employees to complete to removal and haul way of sidewalks or replacing corner sections of the sidewalk, charging owners only for material for the job.
Both Seeley and Shultz voiced high hopes for the program, as Seeley told council that Coudersport’s sidewalk loan program has “gone over extremely well.”
“She said she hopes ours can only be as successful and it wasn’t sarcastic, she was being serious,” Seeley said.
“This would give us in the borough, residents a chance to improve the look of the town … we have a chance here to hopefully provide residents and businesses with a low interest loan to help better the borough,” Shultz added.
Shultz stated that the loan program will not only make the town safer for locals but may also help to increase Canton Borough resident’s property value as the overall look of the area is improved.
While he does not believe it will be an option this year “due to (the street department) being under new management,” Shultz explained that he hopes to provide loan applicants with the option to have borough employees complete the work themselves in the future.
Canton Borough Council has not yet decided if the council itself, a committee or an individual will be responsible for reviewing loan applications, but Seeley stated she “wouldn’t know why we would deny anyone.”
Canton Borough Codes Enforcement Officer John Raub suggested that it “would be smart” for a guideline or review, like that of a credit check, it set up for the program.
More information will be given once the ordinance has been advertised, according to Shultz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.