Canton student receives college degree before high school graduation

CANTON — A Canton student has recently earned her associate’s degree before she has graduated from high school.
Carmya Martell is a senior at Canton Junior/Senior High School who earned her associate’s degree in professional studies from Lackawanna College on May 16.
Martell earned her college degree a few weeks before her high school graduation, which is set for June 4.
Martell was able to do this through Lackawanna College’s Level Up program, which allows high school students to take college level courses.
Lackawanna College’s website details how the Level Up program was created in response to the national crisis related to the rising cost of higher education.
“By creating a new model that offers students concrete educational pathways during their high school experience, the College aims to reduce or eliminate barriers to enrollment in higher education, boost student retention and completion rates, and link early educational pipelines with family-sustaining careers for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds,” the website included.
Level Up provides associate’s degrees in fields like business, English, philosophy, sociology, professional studies, and general education.
“The associate’s degree that I got is an overall subject matter like a general education degree and that is why I chose it,” said Martell. “At the time I wasn’t 100% certain about my career path, so I knew that was an avenue where I could branch off into any career field with.”
She credits her interest in academia to her parents who are educators and both of her older brothers who went to college.
Martell heard about the program from her mother who teaches online English classes for Lackawanna College.
“She knew it would be perfect for me, so I started courses around my 10th grade summer,” she said.
Martell said it was difficult balancing high school and college courses at the same time while also participating in sports and working a part-time job.
“There were a lot of sacrifices I had to make,” she said. “I really just buckled down, got work done and I made sure it was the top priority.”
Martell said a typical day for her was going to school in the morning, working on Level Up classes online during one or two study halls and going to her regular high school classes throughout the day. After school, she would attend sports practice or go to work. She would then go home, eat dinner and then work on more school assignments before going to bed.
All of her Lackawanna courses were done online.
“There are some that I could have done in-person but with my location and schedule it wasn’t really feasible,” she said. “Online courses worked great because I was able to access classwork at any time or place.”
Martell said the cost of her college credits were a lot cheaper because she was a high school student.
“We did have to pay for all of the classes, but the cost is nothing compared to what it would have been at any other college,” she said.
Level Up offers high school students a discounted tuition rate of $100 per credit. Compare that to an undergraduate at Lackawanna College who pays a tuition rate of $550 per credit for their courses.
“For students, it saves them one to two years of tuition and time for their bachelor’s degree down the road, so the cost savings is a big benefit,” said Abbey Judge, the Level Up program director who helped Martell during the fall and spring semesters of her senior year.
“We talked about her future goals, where she wanted to apply to college, and I helped her select her courses and get through graduation” said Judge. “She was self-motivated and I didn’t have to worry about her academically.”
Judge’s role is to recruit potential students and advise the ones enrolled in the program for two years on selecting courses and discussing future college plans.
“I’m so impressed with the dedication and work ethic of these students because they are taking college classes on top of their high school schedule and a lot of them have jobs and extra-curricular activities,” she said.
Judge said that the Level Up students have all been highly motivated because they care about their academics.
“One of the things we talk about is handling the workload and getting the benefit of the program without feeling overwhelmed,” she said.
Judge also stressed that another benefit for students is getting a real college experience early on that involves interacting with college professors and doing the same level of work as the college students.
“They are practicing those skills now, so when they do transition to college it will hopefully make that transition a little bit easier,” she said.
Judge wants high school students to know that they have access to all of the same resources that the college undergraduate students receive.
“We have a student success office on campus and we want students to connect with that office and access our tutoring and other services they need,” she said. “The main thing I would want students to know is that they can do it and it is obtainable for them even if they earn 12 or 15 credits.”
For her graduation ceremony, Martell said it was a unique experience doing a college graduation before her high school one.
Due to COVID-19, the graduation ceremony had to be conducted online.
“It was very nice because they put on a great ceremony for all of the families to watch and they really went above and beyond to make it special, even though everybody was virtual,” said Martell. “All of the students still had on their caps and gowns and it was a great moment.”
Martell said she wanted to prove to herself she could complete the program through hard work and dedication.
“I was really happy with my accomplishment,” said Martell. “Education is something that my family and I value as being important”.
In the fall, she will be attending Penn State University for a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education pre-K-4th grade. She plans on substitute teaching during her free time, and she also wants to pursue her doctorate’s degree.
“I always see room for improvement, so maybe I will pursue a dual master’s degree in my future too,” she said.
The Level Up program is currently offered to students in the following pilot school districts in northeastern Pennsylvania: Abington Heights, Blue Ridge, Dunmore, Forest City, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Mountain View, North Pocono, Old Forge, Pittston Area, Riverside, Scranton, Susquehanna, Tunkhannock, Valley View, Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne, and Wyoming Area.
