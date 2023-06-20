Canton student receives praise for Stock Market Challenge victory

Canton Area Middle School student Danah Wesneski was third and fifth place overall in the Financial Literacy Competition. She was also the first place middle school winner in the Late Spring Stock Market Challenge in Bradford County for the Stock Market Challenge. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy organized the competitions.

 Photo provided

CANTON — A nonprofit has recognized a Canton student’s achievement in its financial literacy competition held this year.

Danah Wesneski was the first place middle school winner in the Late Spring Stock Market Challenge in Bradford County for the Stock Market Challenge. She was also the third place winner in the Personal Budgeting Challenge. Cindy Blac guided Wesneski through the challenges. Students learn how to trade using curriculum and courses in the two 10-week competitions held in classrooms across the state.