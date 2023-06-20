Canton student receives praise for Stock Market Challenge victory

CANTON — A nonprofit has recognized a Canton student’s achievement in its financial literacy competition held this year.
Danah Wesneski was the first place middle school winner in the Late Spring Stock Market Challenge in Bradford County for the Stock Market Challenge. She was also the third place winner in the Personal Budgeting Challenge. Cindy Blac guided Wesneski through the challenges. Students learn how to trade using curriculum and courses in the two 10-week competitions held in classrooms across the state.
“The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States,” according to Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy.
The nonprofit organized the competition as part of its mission to foster financial management and entrepreneurial skills within students. The organization congratulated Wesneski for her strong showing.
“Many families in our area struggle to make ends meet. Our goal is to break that pattern by instilling a firm sense of financial competency and responsibility in the next generation,” according to PennCFL.
Stock Market Challenge sponsor John Kirkowski also applauded Wesneski for her accomplishment.
“As someone who was raised in Bradford County, I have always appreciated the strength of the communities and schools of Pennsylvania,” Kirkowski said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to support the goals and programs of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy.”
According to PennCFL, its organization works with Brighter Financial Futures to facilitate a “web-based stock simulation platform, personal budgeting game and curriculum.”
