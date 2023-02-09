Canton student sends threatening texts

Canton Area School District administrators were able to rapidly respond Wednesday when a parent reported a threatening text had been sent in a student group chat that morning.

 Review File Photo

CANTON – Canton Area School District had to act fast yesterday when it was reported a student sent a threatening text in a group message.

The incident was reported by one of the students in the text thread alerted a parent regarding its contents. According to Canton Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell, the district’s response was swift.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.