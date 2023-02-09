Canton student sends threatening texts

CANTON – Canton Area School District had to act fast yesterday when it was reported a student sent a threatening text in a group message.
The incident was reported by one of the students in the text thread alerted a parent regarding its contents. According to Canton Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell, the district’s response was swift.
“We were informed of a threat in a group text and called local law enforcement and state police immediately,” reported Martell.
According to Martell, law enforcement and Canton’s security own team determined there were no weapons or other threats at the school before school started. Parents were alerted to the situation and a statement was posted to the district’s website and social media page.
Martell thanked the parents who reported the message to the district in a timely manner.
“I thank all parents who monitor what their kids do online and encourage any kids to report something that is unsafe to a trusted adult like in this scenario,” Martell said of the incident, “It helps us proactively work to deal with these situations.”
Canton has made some changes to how it handles security in recent years. They maintain a head of security on the school grounds throughout the school day and contracted with Standing Stone Security in November to have security officers on campus during the school day and at most after school events. The contract was paid for with a grant the school was awarded earlier that year.
“Mr. Janone and Jordan Adams, our security officer, were both quick to jump in and assist in the investigation,” Martell commended.
Students at Canton also make use of a program called Safe2Say, which is an app that can alert teachers and administrative officials to potential instances of danger on school grounds, though it was not employed in this case.
Martell said that the district’s system worked to keep students safe without a hitch and they will continue to make safety a top priority.
“The number one thing is to keep students safe. We’ll be conducting a safety meeting with the 5th and 6th graders discussing the ramifications of posting something on social media or in chat rooms, the consequences of that,” Martell reported.
The district was able to land on its feet after a frantic morning and sent the wrestling team off to the state tournament in Hershey, confident of student safety at Canton Area School District.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
