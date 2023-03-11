Quick, what was the top song released in 1950? What about any film? Book?
As a culture grows it tends to forget the past and move toward the future. So it may come as a surprise to know that a musical based off a comic strip that debuted in 1950 is still being performed by high schoolers to this day. That’s a testament to the cultural significance and staying power of Charles Schultz’s beloved comic strip Peanuts.
Canton Jr./Sr. High School students will be bringing their best efforts to stage the 1967 musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” next weekend. Originally written by Clark Gesner in 1967 and revised for television in 1999, the musical is described as a series of epithets in the daily life of the titular character, Charlie Brown. Canton’s rendition will follow the revised version some guests may have seen on their television screens since 1999.
Roughly a dozen enterprising thespians have been working on nailing their roles since rehearsing began in the early parts of January. Directed by choir and drama director Randy Frye, Canton’s production features a dozen students from grades 7 to 12, with varying levels of experience. Several members of the main cast performed in last year’s production of Into The Woods.
Sophomore Taran Bellows will be portraying Charlie Brown as he goes about his day trying to determine just what everyone means when they call him a “good man.” Charlie and his friends will participate in a host of activities familiar to comic readers, such as Glee Club, Lucy’s psychiatrist booth, and playing baseball.
Seventh-grade performer Gwendoline Wile will be bringing youthful energy to her portrayal of Snoopy, though she reassured readers she wasn’t required to learn how to pilot a doghouse like a World War One biplane. Senior Samantha Morgan will be portraying Lucy.
When they rehearsed Thursday the consensus was that morale was high. Performers said they were getting comfortable in their roles. When rehearsing scene changes the flutter of activity on the stage was chaotic yet somehow still controlled.
After brushing up on a few scenes, Frye decided to run the show from the top, declaring “We aren’t going to stop unless someone dies!” The young performers hopped to their stations as the curtains were drawn. They’ll keep rehearsing the remaining days until their shows March 17 and 18.
