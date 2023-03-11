Quick, what was the top song released in 1950? What about any film? Book?

As a culture grows it tends to forget the past and move toward the future. So it may come as a surprise to know that a musical based off a comic strip that debuted in 1950 is still being performed by high schoolers to this day. That’s a testament to the cultural significance and staying power of Charles Schultz’s beloved comic strip Peanuts.

