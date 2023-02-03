Two students from Canton Jr./Sr. High School reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensemble.
Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area.
Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.
The two students from Canton Jr./Sr. High, Isaac Fleury, senior, and Taran Bellows, sophomore, will perform in the All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble. They were advised and taught by Mr. Randall Frye, the Choir Director at Canton Area School District.
The student musicians who qualify will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos, Pennsylvania April 19-21, 2023.
Nationally recognized conductors at the convention direct the groups who rehearse for three days and conclude with a performance. Mr. Charlie Masters from Horsham High School and an alumnus from Mansfield University will be conducting this year’s vocal jazz ensemble. Learn more about the event and the guest conductor at: https://www.pmea.net/pmeaall-stateinformation/
