CANTON – Canton Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs brought up his concerns about a bill moving through the state legislature, House Bill 2169, sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), during his Superintendent’s Report as part of Thursday’s school board meeting.
The bill would establish a “lifeline scholarship” for students residing in school districts in the bottom 15% of standardized test scores to help them pay for education in an “alternative academic setting.” The stated goal of the legislation would be to financially help parents pursue different education opportunities for their children.
“Everyone on the public education side is worried about this,” Briggs said, “because this could be the beginning steps of a school voucher program.”
Canton’s PSSA and Keystone test scores were among that lowest 15% last year and would be affected by the bill, Briggs reported. This was in contrast to the state participation numbers, he continued. The state average participation rate of students taking the standardized tests last year was only 73%, whereas Canton made a concerted push to have as many students as possible participate and had close to 97% participation.
When asked what the district can do to move out of that bottom 15%, Briggs replied he was working with the BLaST Intermediate Unit to look into curriculum changes. Briggs also noted that high school Principal Donald Jacopetti was running a “boot camp” students could attend to help prepare themselves for the tests.
Briggs also noted that this was the first year the district had dropped below the threshold and that most schools in Bradford County had made the bottom 15% at least once since 2015.
He added that lessons relevant to life skills like balancing a checkbook may not always be the lessons relevant to higher standardized test scores and those choices may come up in the future.
