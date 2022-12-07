Canton third graders become authors

 Photo provided by Canton Area School District

CANTON — Third grade students of Canton Area Elementary School were diligently creating informational writing pieces in October.

Students accessed the internet and learned how to research and write material without plagiarizing other people’s work. Their research included selecting an insect and researching its anatomy, habitat, life cycle and other facts. Students placed all of their research into a graphic organizer and wrote a rough draft.

