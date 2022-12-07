Canton third graders become authors

CANTON — Third grade students of Canton Area Elementary School were diligently creating informational writing pieces in October.
Students accessed the internet and learned how to research and write material without plagiarizing other people’s work. Their research included selecting an insect and researching its anatomy, habitat, life cycle and other facts. Students placed all of their research into a graphic organizer and wrote a rough draft.
“The students learned about how to write an introduction that hooks the reader and a conclusion that wraps up their thoughts,” said Third Grade Teacher Abby Williams.
The students are currently finishing their final drafts. Once completed, the reports will be submitted to a publisher to create classroom books.
“Students and their families will have the opportunity to purchase a copy of their classroom books,” Williams noted.
