Canton to hold in-person, outdoor graduation in June

CANTON — Canton High School’s class of 2021 is scheduled to walk across the stage in an in-person commencement ceremony this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As of last week, Canton Warrior seniors will be able to celebrate their high school graduation together, face to face with family and friends, according to Canton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs.
During a monthly Canton Board of Education meeting last Thursday Briggs announced that Canton’s graduation will be held on June 4 in the Warrior’s football stadium.
While the district’s auditorium, where graduation is typically held, is still too small to facilitate a commencement ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, Briggs said Canton’s football field is large enough to allow graduating seniors and their families to enjoy the occasion together.
“Our goal this year (is) to be able to allow our students to have as close to a normal graduation experience, as they can. We owe it to our seniors,” Briggs commented. “Since March 2020 our students have had to deal with a lot of adversity due to the current pandemic. My hope is our 2021 graduation experience is one our students will always remember and cherish, and their families will continue to be supportive of the school as we look to create a graduation ceremony they can enjoy in-person.”
Briggs noted that while the Canton officials know “a lot can change” before June, they are “confident” in the plans to hold graduation at the Warrior’s football stadium and “excited for this opportunity for our students and their families.”
Last year Canton held a graduation parade and virtual ceremony wherein students received their diplomas in the presence of staff on the sidewalk outside of the high school while most loved ones were only able to watch online after the traditional commencement ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
