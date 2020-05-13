CANTON BOROUGH — Canton seniors will have a physical graduation after all.
Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs told the Review on Tuesday that the school will hold a physical graduation just for students and immediate families while live streaming the event on their district web page for anyone else who would like to watch.
The graduation will take place in front of the school at the main entrance. Students will be escorted by their parents or guardians in vehicles and must follow social distancing guidelines. Students may pick up their diplomas and have the opportunity to take a picture with Briggs and School Board President Judy Sourbeer, but may choose not to as well.
The ceremony will kick off with a senior video presentation at 5:40 p.m. on May 29, the original date for graduation set out by the district calendar, then the physical ceremony would commence.
Briggs said that his high school principal Donald Jacopetti had spent countless hours with senior class officials and their advisors to prepare for the ceremony.
“Together, they have developed our plan,” he added.
Briggs also said that if a scenario where a regular physical graduation would be feasible due to relaxed state orders arose, the school would consider it.
“We are currently considering all options,” the superintendent said. “Much of this planning has been left in the hands of the senior class officers. Graduation is a ceremony that was designed to celebrate the great accomplishments of our seniors. That is why we have decided to have them heavily involved since the start of our planning. We believe they came up with a memorable celebration for all the students involved, and we also are proud to not only include the students and their families in this process, but our community can also support our students virtually.”
