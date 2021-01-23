Canton to move to remote learning after four COVID cases found in district members

Canton students will be learning online for the next two weeks after four individuals in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message posted to Canton Area School District’s website and Facebook page on Friday, Superintendent Eric Briggs announced that Canton will “pivot” to completely remote learning from Monday, Jan. 25 until Friday, Feb. 5.
Briggs stated that the decision has been made to move Canton to online learning “out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19” after four individuals in the district tested positive for the virus last week leading to the quarantining of 39 students and staff members.
“Our goal is always (to) control and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Through this mitigation effort, we hope to be able to safely return back to in-person instruction on Monday Feb. 8th,” the message quoted Briggs saying.
The Superintendent added that all Canton extra-curricular and athletic practices and competitions will be permitted to continue through the period of virtual instruction.
Bradford County saw 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The DOH also states that 132 new positive cases of the virus have been recorded in the county since last Saturday making 334 total new cases in the last two weeks.
Bradford County currently has 551 probable cases of the virus logged since March and 65 deaths recorded by the DOH since the start of the pandemic, three of which have been reported in the last week.
The county remains at having nine long term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 since March. Seven residents and one employee of long term care facilities in Bradford County have been reported to have COVID-19 since last Saturday, bringing the total number to 276 residents and 73 staff testing positive since spring of 2020.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in people in long term care facilities has remained at 29 since Dec. 16.
Statewide, 5,338 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the DOH this week, bringing the statewide total to 794,172 since the start of the pandemic.
The DOH informed that as of Friday there are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania with 851 being cared for in intensive care units. Most individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 are ages 65 or older.
“The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September,” the DOH reported.
One hundred and ninety three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded across the Commonwealth as of Thursday, giving a new total of 20,321 COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania since spring of 2020, 10,212 of which have been in individuals in long term care facilities.
Health care workers account for 21,979 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the DOH.
The DOH reported that hospitals across the state started receiving shipments of COVID-19 vaccines the week of Dec. 14.
As of Jan. 21, 5485,691 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the Commonwealth with 387,929 people having received the first dose and 98,881 who have been given both doses.
The DOH continues to remind Pennsylvanians to wear masks, social distance and practice good hygiene including hand washing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
