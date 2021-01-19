Canton to pay bus contractors nearly full salaries during virtual schooling to qualify for state reimbursement

CANTON — Canton Area School District has shifted their plan for how to compensate transportation contractors after state sources have released reimbursement options for next school year.
Earlier this year the Canton Board of Education voted to pay bus contractors 80 percent of their usual pay for the first 35 days the district held virtual-only school, then revisit the issue to decide how to proceed if more than 35 virtual days occurred.
That plan has been thrown “out the window” however as state legislators announced that districts have the option to either continue to pay transportation contractors their full contracted amount, minus “variable costs” and receive funding next school year equivalent to this year, or upload transportation data from this year, included miles traveled with and without students, which the state will use to calculate a new reimbursement rate for next year.
Canton Area School District Business Manager Mark Jannone stated that the district has elected to pay contractors full compensation minus variable costs and receive funding next school year equivalent to this year as transportation data from this year would “undoubtedly” lead to them receiving “significantly less” funding.
Jannone explained that variable costs include mostly fuel costs, so Canton will be paying bus contractors “as if COVID-19 did not exist” minus compensation that would be paid for fuel.
The rate Canton will pay bus contractors once variable costs are subtracted equals approximately 90 to 93 percent of their normal compensation, according to Jannone.
