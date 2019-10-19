CANTON — Canton Borough Council has moved to complete work to bring a property on South Washington Street into compliance with ordinances after years of complaints by locals.
The 60 South Washington Street land, referred to as the WIP property, has been vacant for years and the owners of the property do not live locally and have not responded to multiple previous citations from the borough regarding non-compliance with standards of property upkeep.
Brian Koval, of Canton, has urged the council to take action against the WIP property for years, stating that the 4.9 acres of land attracts trespassers and poses a safety hazard to those who enter the property.
Koval asked the council to take legal action to clean up the property during a borough meeting on Tuesday, saying that after another citation was mailed to property owners Solicitor David Brann checked the property and found that “someone had made about two passes with a lawn mower” and blew grass into the street but had taken no further action.
“They’ve had ample time, numerous opportunities to make correctional actions to resolve these issues,” Koval said. “My hope is the judge would get to hear this case before the spring of 2020 arrives because obviously I don’t want to have to deal with, or neighbors, another summer of promises and excuses.”
After an executive session to discuss legal action regarding the property, Borough President Michael Shultz announced that the Canton Borough street department will mow, clean, remove brush and complete trim work to the front and sides of the property to “make it look presentable.”
Shultz stated that all costs for the rental of equipment to clean the property will be charged to the owners and a lien will be applied to the property.
Borough council members apologized to Koval for waiting this long to take action, saying that they were “really hoping WIP would come through.”
