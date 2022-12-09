Canton Township advertises budget with slight tax increase

CANTON TOWNSHIP — The Canton Township supervisors looked over the proposed budget for the 2023 year, and looked toward a year of expenses.
Township treasurer Elnor Blaney informed those gathered at the meeting that the township had formally closed its line of credit with First Citizens Community Bank in Canton. They will now begin the arduous process of paying off the $700,000 debt accumulated in the wake of replacing equipment and a shed that were lost in last winter’s fire.
The 2023 budget proposal allocates $5,000 each month toward paying off the credit, more than the minimum payment.
“I wanted to budget for a high amount in case there’s months where we have unexpected expenses, we at least have some spending wiggle room,” Blaney explained.
The budget also allocates a $1 per hour raise for the township’s road crew members.
To help facilitate these payments, the township will be raising taxes by half a mill. These changes are not set in stone, however. The township is currently advertising the budget and making it available for public viewing and comment for the next three weeks.
The township will hold a special meeting Dec. 26th at 10:00 a.m. to put the budget up for final approval. A new budget must be passed by the end of the calendar year.
