Canton Township advertises budget with slight tax increase

Canton Township will go into 2023 looking to pay off the line of credit it needed to use to replace the building and equipment lost in last winter’s fire.

 Review File Photo

CANTON TOWNSHIP — The Canton Township supervisors looked over the proposed budget for the 2023 year, and looked toward a year of expenses.

Township treasurer Elnor Blaney informed those gathered at the meeting that the township had formally closed its line of credit with First Citizens Community Bank in Canton. They will now begin the arduous process of paying off the $700,000 debt accumulated in the wake of replacing equipment and a shed that were lost in last winter’s fire.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.