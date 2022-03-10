Canton Township garage nearly complete, liquid fuel funds received

CANTON TOWNSHIP – Canton Township’s state liquid fuels allocation has decreased, despite widespread increases seen across the state.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney reported Monday that the township received $154,078.96 from the state liquid fuels, a reduction of $3,489.07 from last year. Although overall liquid fuel sales allocations across the state have risen by more than $3 million, the population numbers used to allocate funds were updated with new census data showing a slight population decrease in the township, and an adjustment was made to reflect that.
In other news, work on the new township equipment shed is almost complete with the groundwork and structure done.
The township has currently charged $494,446.08 in expenses on its $1 million line of credit with First Citizen’s Community Bank in Canton for replacement equipment. The township’s equipment shed had previously been lost to a fire Feb. 5, 2021. The township cinder truck, excavator, grater, dump truck, and other equipment were severely damaged in the blaze and have been replaced through the line of credit. Once the new excavator comes in and is paid for, the township will begin structuring a payment plan with the bank.
Road Foreman Bob Petrowski said that he would need 2A and 2RC stone for road repairs this year. Blaney noted that fuel costs will likely raise the price of trucking bids in the coming year.
The meeting was also attended by Joe Saxe, PennDOT agility coordinator for District 3, who went over the township’s agility agreement with PennDOT that expires next February. Saxe recommended the township begin the process of renewing the arrangement in November to ensure it gets processed in time. Agility agreements allow municipalities to work with PennDOT in service-for-service partnerships such as exchanging road work for brush trimming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.