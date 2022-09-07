CANTON TOWNSHIP — The Canton Township supervisors discussed finances and moving forward at their Monday meeting.

The Township formally settled a lawsuit with Leroy Quarry for $25,000. At issue was a 2017 purchase of gravel from the quarry that supervisors claimed was improperly marketed as state approved. Dave DeCristo, the owner of the quarry, was in litigation with the township for breach of contract.

