CANTON TOWNSHIP — The Canton Township supervisors discussed finances and moving forward at their Monday meeting.
The Township formally settled a lawsuit with Leroy Quarry for $25,000. At issue was a 2017 purchase of gravel from the quarry that supervisors claimed was improperly marketed as state approved. Dave DeCristo, the owner of the quarry, was in litigation with the township for breach of contract.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney reported the township had received an offer of purchase on the parcel of land it had purchased this spring to facilitate construction of the new township garage. The supervisors indicated they had no intention of selling the land.
Blakey informed the supervisors the township still has $255,553.20 available on its line of credit from First Citizens Community Bank. Supervisor Mark McMurray advocated closing the line of credit and beginning payments.
“We replaced everything from the fire, I say we close and start paying it off,” McMurray said.
Others noted that the township may need to replace one of its current work trucks as it has needed repairs at Watson Diesel often. The line of credit was kept open.
The new township garage, built this summer to replace the building lost in a fire this past January, will host a formal open house Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon. Supervisors discussed making sure all equipment is back at the garage for people to see. McMurray will handle providing bottled water, Gary Ferguson will provide coffee, and Blaney will bring baked goods, either from a Canton business or from Dunkin in Troy. All are welcome to attend the open house.
