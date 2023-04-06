Canton Township reaches arrangement with aggrieved resident

CANTON TOWNSHIP — The Canton Township supervisors discussed accusations brought forward at their March meeting on Monday.
Walter Woods, a resident of Brague Road, had accused the road crew of damaging his trees and “destroying” his lilac bushes at that meeting.
Supervisor Gary Ferguson said he had surveyed the damage.
“Or machines don’t cut things off square, they grind. The damage I saw was cut,” Ferguson said.
Woods said he had used a saw to trim up the damage, and that he had pictures at home of the original damage.
“You could have contacted me and I would have shown you the pictures I took,” Woods said.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney asked Woods what he wanted in recompense. He replied that he only wanted the lilacs replaced.
The supervisors agreed to pay for two new lilac bushes. Woods may purchase two bushes and present the receipts to the township and they will reimburse him up to no more than $100.
After the meeting Woods said he was pleased with the result.
The township also accepted a bid from LeRoy Quarry for 2A gravel at a rate of $10/ton.
Road foreman Bob Petrowski received accent to lay down geo-textile on Glory Barn Road to help mitigate the potholes on that road.
