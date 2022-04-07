Canton Township reviews Chesapeake road use agreement

CANTON TOWNSHIP – Bids were accepted and a new road use agreement was proposed at the Canton Township meeting Monday.
The township supervisors accepted the bid from Bristol’s Excavating for installation of a new pipe and concrete blocking around it on Williams Hollow Road for the bid of $22,475. The pipe will be laid sometime before June 1 and is a Bradford County Conservation District Dirt and Gravel Road Project.
Chris Lee attended the meeting as a liaison between Chesapeake Energy and the township. Lee informed the township that he hoped to renew the company’s road use and maintenance agreement with the township, as the previous agreement was formed in 2010 and did not account for the road agreement the township had made with Chief Energy at that time.
Chesapeake had recently acquired Chief in a corporate merger and subsumed their legal agreements with municipalities.
Lee said the terms of the agreement were much the same as the one in 2010.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney said she would take the agreement to the township’s solicitor for review and may list specifically which roads the company can use.
“I can tell you the agreement we had with Chesapeake went downhill quickly. It pretty much was not held up by Chesapeake,” Blaney noted.
Road Foreman Bob Petrowski said he would take Lee on a tour of the roads mentioned in the agreement so as to document a current condition of the road that Chesapeake will help to maintain.
The township will also be receiving an insurance check for partial value of the concrete floor of the township garage that was lost to a fire in January 2021. The insurance adjuster determined the floor was not a total loss but partially damaged and will send a check for $42,000.
The township has currently charged $494,446.80 to its line of credit at First Citizens Community Bank in Canton replacing equipment and materials lost in that January fire. They have $505,553.20 in available credit. The township has $38,320.58 in the General Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.