Canton Township supervisors working to move forward following fire that destroyed equipment

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Canton Township supervisors are taking aggressive action to return the township to normal as quickly as possible after almost all of its equipment was lost in a fire earlier this month.
A fire consumed the Canton Township municipal garage on Feb. 6, destroying the township’s grader, excavator, loader, backhoe, 6-wheel dump truck and a pick up truck purchased only a week before.
During a special meeting held on Feb. 11, Canton Township supervisors dove into action to replace the equipment.
Supervisors approved the purchase of a grader, excavator, loader, backhoe, dump truck and a pick up truck during the meeting and the equipment is expected to arrive and be available for township use over the next several months.
Canton Township Supervisor Secretary Elnor Blaney stated that the loader is a demonstration model and should arrive before the end of February.
Blaney also estimated that the pick up truck, a Ford F-600, will be completed before the end of the month.
The township’s new dump truck is anticipated to be completed by the end of March and the township is exploring financing options for it, according to Blaney.
Canton Township Solicitor Harold Caldwell explained that the equipment did not need to be purchased through a bidding process due to state law that waives bidding during emergency situations.
Supervisors also discussed the construction of a new municipal garage during the Feb. 11 meeting, including possible updates to include when the new building is built like higher ceilings, the addition of a community room for meetings and a fireproof storage area for records (no records were lost in the fire as they are stored in an adjacent building.)
Canton Township supervisors entered an agreement with Canton Township Road Foreman Bob Petrowski to use his personal equipment garage for township storage until a new garage is built.
Supervisors agreed to an offer Petrowski made to allow the township to pay to insulate his shed and pay utilities while it is being used instead of paying a monthly rent.
Blaney stated that the Canton Township supervisors will be meeting more regularly than just during their usual monthly meetings to “keep up with progress of insurance claims” as well as to seek financing for the new equipment and work towards returning the township to as close to normal functioning as possible.
Supervisors held another meeting on Tuesday to further discuss plans of the township moving forward.
