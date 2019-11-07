CANTON — Canton Township has temporarily suspended a roadway permit made with Chief Oil and Gas LLC after claims that the company has not completed road upkeep as promised.
Canton Township Supervisors elected to suspend Chief Oil and Gas LLC from using Beech Flats Road during a monthly meeting Monday night following a report from Roadmaster Bob Petrowski stating that Chief has not applied stone and chip to the road after being asked repeatedly.
Petrowski stated that though Chief has been given much time and multiple warnings to stone and chip the Beech Flats Road, as their contract includes road upkeep, they have not completed the work but have continued to drive trucks including water, log and tri axle trucks on it.
Petrowski said that the road is currently worn out and at too much of a slope to safely accommodate the trucks, especially in the event of rain.
The roadmaster stated that the township has also had problems with Chief not performing upkeep on Barnes Hill Road.
“Gas companies, they do good for a little bit and then all of a sudden they want to start putting it to the townships and I ain’t going to let them put it to the township,” Petrowski said.
Elnor Blaney, Canton Township supervisor-secretary/treasurer, stated that the supervisors would be sending a letter to Chief officially informing them that their road permit is temporarily suspended until a meeting is held with township supervisors to revisit the agreement or they provide information regarding their subcontractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.