Canton Township works to pay off line of credit

The Canton Township has made some major upgrades since its unfortunate fire in the winter of 2021. New equipment and a new garage that is built to last and better able to suit their needs were bought and constructed in the furious rebuilding period in the wake of the blaze. Now, the bill is coming due.
Canton Supervisors were given a presentation by First Citizens Community Bank loan officer Janet Holmes discussing a proposed payment plan.
Holmes presented the supervisors a 15 year plan for the Township to pay off its $1million line of credit the township had used to purchase the replacement equipment, tools, and garage.
“We can do monthly payments of the interest, which will be about five to six thousand dollars each month,” Holmes explained.
The township would put money toward the principal of the loan each year when it receives its Impact Fee funds. A certain amount each year was not specified, as supervisors wanted to stay flexible in case certain Impact Fee allocations are less than other years. Also in the interest of flexibility, the interest rate on the plan is variable.
“We hope the interest rate will go down at some point,” explained Elnor Blaney, Secretary/Treasurer of the township.
There will also be no pre-pay penalty on the loan should the township manage to pay the principal off prior to the end of the term.
The Township currently has $210,150.73 in the General Fund. They have $88,917.14 in the State Liquid Fuels account, with $176,096.32 in Impact Fee funds between a Capital Reserve CD and a Capital Reserve fund.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
