Canton Township works to pay off line of credit

A one-million dollar line of credit extended from First Citizen’s Community Bank in Canton allowed the Canton Township to rebuild with a new building and replacing the majority of its equipment after its devastating garage fire. Now they will have to work to pay that credit off.

 Review File Photo

The Canton Township has made some major upgrades since its unfortunate fire in the winter of 2021. New equipment and a new garage that is built to last and better able to suit their needs were bought and constructed in the furious rebuilding period in the wake of the blaze. Now, the bill is coming due.

Canton Supervisors were given a presentation by First Citizens Community Bank loan officer Janet Holmes discussing a proposed payment plan.

