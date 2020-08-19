Canton Warriors update 2020-2021 Health and Safety Plan to meet CDC regulations

CANTON — An updated version of the Warriors’ 2020-2021 Health and Safety Plan has been approved by Canton Area School District officials, with most changes simply reflecting updates made by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The largest change to Canton’s previously approved Health and Safety Plan comes with the Department of Health’s mandate that all students and staff in schools statewide wear masks at all times.
Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs stated that while all school employees and students will now be required to wear face coverings at all times unless they have a medical exemption, Canton will be allowing the use of face shields in lieu of masks for any individual.
Any student given a medical exemption from wearing masks must show documentation, according to Briggs, who explained that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires documentation to be presented to prevent discrimination and help ensure all individuals needing special accommodations receive them.
Another update of Canton’s Health and Safety Plan related to state government regulations was a move from the use of colored phases to categorize restriction levels to using transmission rates of COVID-19 to determine restriction levels.
In this change, instead of utilizing red, yellow and green categories, the school will determine action based on high, moderate or low levels of COVID-19 transmission.
Briggs stated that Canton will only be permitting groups directly affiliated with the district to use the school buildings this year, unlike in the past when they have given access to groups that are not specifically school based but include Canton students such as travel sports leagues.
Visitors will still be permitted entrance into district buildings on a case by case basis depending on educational relevancy, including parents, foster grandparents, high school mentors into elementary school classrooms and essential classroom presenters, Briggs informed.
“We’re not completely shutting the doors on everybody,” he said.
Students will be permitted to use all playground equipment as the district remains in a low phase of transmission and will still be able to utilize some equipment if the district is moved into the moderate phase of transmission.
Briggs stated that changes have also been made to temperature checks, as students will be sent home if they show a temperature of over 100 degrees fahrenheit during daily temperature checks.
Canton has also adopted CDC regulations pertaining to when students and staff can return to school after quarantine, which state that an individual can return to school 10 days after they experience COVID-19 symptoms with 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever reducing medication, a negative COVID-19 test or clearance from a doctor.
Briggs stated that Canton Warrior sports will kick off on Monday “as long as PIAA allows,” but with no spectators, per restrictions applied by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
