Canton water system improvements coming after CMA awarded near $200,000 grant

CANTON — Canton Municipal Authority expects to see cost savings when it comes to the town’s water as they utilize a nearly $200,000 grant for a water system improvement project.
Canton Municipal Authority Manager Ryan Machmer told that the water system improvement project will include the replacement of water lines along Troy Street in Canton.
The borough will contribute approximately $34,163 to the water line replacement work and utilize $193,592 in grant money to fund the estimated $227,755 project.
“We have aged infrastructure within our system that needs to be replaced. With an aged infrastructure comes water loss, and water loss is lost money,” Machmer stated. “This will help to keep the cost of water down.”
Machmer stated that he is unsure of a start date for the project at this time but would estimate sometime during the summer of 2021.
