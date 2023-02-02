generic crime

TROY BOROUGH — A Canton woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling a district judge’s office and threatening to kill him.

Sherri Lynn Liddic, 58, allegedly made threatening calls to Judge Jonathan Wilcox’s office on two different occasions, according to court documents. She was arraigned on Jan. 27 before Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000. Liddic faces one count of third degree felony terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

