TROY BOROUGH — A Canton woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling a district judge’s office and threatening to kill him.
Sherri Lynn Liddic, 58, allegedly made threatening calls to Judge Jonathan Wilcox’s office on two different occasions, according to court documents. She was arraigned on Jan. 27 before Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000. Liddic faces one count of third degree felony terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
On Jan. 23 at 2:23 p.m., Liddic called Wilcox’s office shouting profanities and threatened the judge, according to Troy Borough police. Two days later around 3:07 p.m., she called again and threatened to kill him. Liddic “warned the Judge if he touched her property” that she would harm him. A staff member placed the call on speaker phone for Wilcox and other staff members to hear. After the phone call was reported to Court Administration, “all District Court Employees were told to go home for the day due to the threat.”
During their investigation, police found a phone number used to call Wilcox’s office that was linked to Liddic, court documents show. Police discovered that Liddic “was involved in an eviction from the Troy Motel which went through Judge Wilcox’s office.” Afterwards, Liddic was staying at the Park Hotel in Canton for several months.
Troy Borough police stated that officers visited the Park Hotel on Jan. 26. A hotel employee stated that they received a call from Liddic on the hotel phone line. Police asked to see the caller ID call list on the phone and they saw that a call was received from the same phone number used to call Wilcox’s office during both incidents.
On the same day, police obtained a search warrant for Liddic’s hotel room that was signed by Judge Hurley, court documents show. Police returned to the hotel around 7:20 p.m. and spoke with Liddic at her room door. They showed her the warrant, entered the room and seized two cell phones. During the search, Liddic said “I can’t wait to choke Jonathan Wilcox.” No police officer ever mentioned Wilcox at that time. Officers later returned to the Troy Borough police station and placed the two cell phones into evidence.
On Jan. 27, police obtained a search warrant for the cell phone seized during the search warrant execution, the police report states. They found in the call history an outgoing call on Jan. 23 at 2:23 p.m. to Wilcox’s office and another one on Jan. 25 at 3:06 p.m. Several text messages on the phone contained Liddic’s name and address at the Park Hotel. On the cell phone under “about phone,” the number is the same one used to call Wilcox’s office.
A felony arrest warrant was obtained and Liddic was taken into custody by Troy Borough police. Liddic has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Hurley.
