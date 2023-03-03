generic crime

CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Canton woman allegedly stole an off-road vehicle and tools from a township residence while its owner was away.

Trishia Leigh Terry, 31, stole a yellow Cub Cadet UTV and tools from a residence near the 300 block of Upper Mountain Road on Feb. 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

