CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Canton woman allegedly stole an off-road vehicle and tools from a township residence while its owner was away.
Trishia Leigh Terry, 31, stole a yellow Cub Cadet UTV and tools from a residence near the 300 block of Upper Mountain Road on Feb. 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A witness saw Terry driving the UTV and called the owner, according to court documents. At the time, the owner was in Florida and asked the witness to take the key to the UTV. Video footage from the owner’s Ring Doorbell showed Terry on his back porch with the UTV in the background. Police arrived on scene around noon and saw the UTV and suspected stolen tools.
At the time of her arrest, Terry was in possession of seven clear bags of suspected methamphetamine, a suspected suboxone pill, a metal spoon, two rubber storage devices, two needles, and an AAA card and Sheetz gift card with someone else’s name on them, police said. Terry allegedly confessed to taking the UTV and tools.
She was arraigned before Judge Fred Wheaton on Feb. 15 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $90,000.
Terry faces charges that include felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation with no person present, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor criminal trespass: enter structure, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, 13 counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, eight counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and three counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday before Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 30 at 8:30 a.m. before The Honorable Evan Williams III.
