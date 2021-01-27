Canton wrestling temporarily suspended following uptick in COVID-19 cases

CANTON — Canton Area School District has paused its wrestling program due to increased cases of COVID-19.
According to a message made public by Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs on Tuesday, the district, which moved to a fully online learning model last week after four individuals in the district tested positive for COVID-19 and 39 staff and students were quarantined, has seen five more individuals test positive for the virus.
Briggs stated that of the five new positive COVID-19 cases, four were found in high school students and one case was an elementary school staff member.
Through partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Canton completed contact tracing Tuesday afternoon, which led to the quarantine of fourteen students, according to Briggs.
Briggs announced that as of Tuesday morning, Canton “made the decision to halt” both the junior high and senior high wrestling programs “due to an increase in case counts” until Friday, Feb. 5.
All other extra-curricular activities will still be permitted to “continue as planned,” Briggs said.
The Superintendent also reminded Canton families that the food distribution scheduled for Jan. 26 has been moved to today due to inclement weather. Food distribution will take place will take place today from 11 a.m. until noon and from 5 until 6 p.m.
Starting next week, Canton will return to a Tuesday only food distribution schedule and provide food from 11 a.m. until noon and 5 until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays only.
