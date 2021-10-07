Canton's 82nd Annual Halloween Parade coming soon

CANTON BOROUGH — Residents can expect some Halloween seasonal fun in downtown Canton Borough.
The 82nd Annual Civic Club Halloween Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. and the borough is getting ready for an event that will engage the community.
The parade will go from East Union Street to Troy Street, south onto Main Street and then onto North Minnequa Avenue and ending back at East Union Street, said Amy Seeley, the Canton Borough administrator and parade organizer.
A different route was done last year due to COVID-19, but this year will be a return to the borough’s normal route and although traffic will not be detoured, some intersections will be closed as the parade passes.
Prizes will be awarded and judging will take place at 4:30 p.m. for floats at the high school parking lot, while costume winners will be decided at the Church of Christ parking lot on East Union Street.
“It’s probably the largest parade that we have in the borough every year and I anticipate a good turnout,” said Seeley.
Pre-registrations are not required and parade participants are expected to include the local high school band, fire department and police department.
