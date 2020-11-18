Canton's Light Night, Small Business Saturday to continue, but in modified format due to COVID-19

CANTON — Christmas season will look a little different in Canton this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the town’s Chamber of Commerce is determined to keep the holidays “merry and bright” through altered versions of annual Light Night and Small Business Saturday events.
During Canton Borough Council’s monthly meeting last Monday, Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley announced that while Santa will not be able to meet with children at the Chemung Canal Bank on Light Night, which will be held on Nov. 27, due to social distancing expectations, he will travel around town to wave at eager young people awaiting his arrival.
Seeley stated that Santa will be brought into town riding on either a horse and wagon or fire truck and will be taken through Canton Borough side streets so that children can wave to him from their homes.
Small Business Saturday will be held in a modified format this year as well, as it will begin on Nov. 28 but Small Business Saturday deals will likely continue for a week or two afterwards.
“We’re not going to focus as much on Saturday because as much as we want people in town shopping we don’t want them all in town on Saturday shopping,” Seeley said.
Seeley explained that the Chamber of Commerce is asking Canton businesses to host elongated sales and specials to help allow for social distancing, as well as to host sidewalk sales and stay open late as usual on Light Night.
The Canton Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a decorating contest for local businesses and supplying them with lights free of charge in hopes of seeing downtown decked out in Christmas spirit.
Canton Borough Council board member Lynette Ambruch stated that the new Christmas event being planned for Canton this December has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but that organizers are still planning to meet throughout the year to plan the event for 2021.
Ambruch encouraged individuals interested in helping to plan the 2021 Christmas event to contact her through the borough office, which can be reached at (570) 673-5700.
Seeley stated that more information regarding Christmas events will be published on the Canton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
