Capping off possibly the strangest year for any graduating class in recent memory, Towanda gave out 100 diplomas from a distance to 100 graduates in their graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening. The event was originally proposed as a drive-in style graduation with only immediate family present, but then pivoted to a more traditional event after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gave Bradford County the green light to ease precautions. The ceremony was attended by a fair amount of spectators but still implemented social distancing as the students were each spaced apart on the field and families spread out on the bleachers of the Endless Mountains Sports Complex. The ceremony was also broadcast on the school’s official Youtube page and can be viewed again there. Look for full coverage in tomorrow’s edition of The Daily Review.