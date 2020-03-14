Captains, questions and community; Scholarship Challenge celebrates 40 years of scholastic excellence

5,000 students, 26,000 questions, seven presidents...Scholarship Challenge has lived through them all.
While the majority of high school competitions take place on a field, in an arena or on a mat, The Choice 102’s annual trivia tournament has created an atmosphere for academics to go head to head on their own unique gridiron — the radio.
As Scholarship Challenge, a quiz show that has allowed student teams to test their knowledge, approaches its 40th anniversary it has a lot to celebrate — scholastic excellence, teamwork, well rounded learnedness, and as creator Chuck Carver puts at the top of the list, community.
Scholarship Challenge was born simply as a way to add flair to everyday radio.
A brainchild of Carver when he first broke into the business straight out of the Ohio State University in 1976, he told that Scholarship Challenge came as a way to liven up the then completely automated station.
After a few years of fundraising for prize money and talking eight local school districts into becoming participants, Carver kicked off the inaugural Challenge — with “no thought” that four decades later the show would be thriving and he would be present to host every single question.
SRU elementary school served as the first location of Scholarship Challenge followed by Waverly’s auditorium before it found a permanent home at Guthrie’s Patterson Auditorium, but Carver stated that the largest changes to the competition have come in the area of technology.
The first year of the Challenge was recorded prior to airing on the radio, Carver told, but while taping the competition provided a safety net from the quiz show not being streamed directly to the airwaves, problems became evident when winners were leaked before the show aired.
Scholarship Challenge has been live ever since, according to Carver, and has run smoothly with very few incidents.
The Scholarship Challenge scoring system has also undergone a huge growth in technological advancement as it has moved from volunteer scorekeepers to a custom built automated system that opens the microphone of the first contestant who buzzes in to answer while also locking other players out and keeping score.
Another change came with the welcomed addition of the Kwasnoski Cup, the competition’s championship trophy and “living tribute” to Daniel Kwasnoski, the 1984 Athens Scholarship Challenge team captain that passed away while attending college.
While Scholarship Challenge is assumed to be the longest running radio show around, Carver doesn’t keep it going just to continue tradition, but to ensure all students have the opportunity to broadcast their talents.
“Schools were built for academics but you don’t do academics in front of a crowd with the lights on and the microphones on like you do football, basketball, soccer, bowling, whatever,” Carver said. “It seems like that’s what gets all the attention...a kid throws a touchdown pass and we want to report it but a kid gets straight A’s and it doesn’t get reported and that’s the premise behind the show and I think people appreciate that.”
As the heart of Scholarship Challenge has remained steady through 40 years of changes, so has another key aspect of the event — community involvement.
“The community has always stood behind the show whether it’s the cash contributions to the prize purse or sponsorships that’ll let us make some money on it and keep it going,” Carver commented. “Never has that wavered and I’m talking through recessions and floods and whatever else, the support has always been there.”
Carver stated that Scholarship Challenge takes a village to host, an army that includes his wife, generous sponsors, dedicated volunteers and faithful supporters that keep the questions rolling even when the workload seems a little more daunting than most days.
As the 2020 championship show marks the 190th round of Scholarship Challenge, special guests will also join the crowd including New York Assemblyman Christopher Friend (R-124), state Senator Gene Yaw (R-23), Bradford County Commissioners, who will all make proclamations recognizing the Challenge as well as former Scholarship Challenge advisors.
The 40th year of Scholarship Challenge has also kept in memory another honored advisor as it has been dedicated to the memory of former Canton advisor Jeffery Wynne who passed away in 2019.
With 15 different schools having claimed the coveted Kwasnoski Cup, almost $220,000 in scholarships given away and a lifetime of memories under its belt, 2020 marks another huge change for Scholarship Challenge — the last year that Carver will serve as the competition’s primary host.
As he seizes the opportunity to move into a new chapter of life in southern Pennsylvania with members of his family, Carver has announced that he will be passing on the job of Scholarship Challenge head host to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage, but that he certainly plans on returning, especially for future championship rounds of the tournament.
The championship round of the 2020 Scholarship Challenge, formerly scheduled for today has been postponed at this time and will instead be held at a future date that has yet to be announced.
