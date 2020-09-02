TOWANDA BOROUGH – Vultures are causing some problems up on the hill in Towanda Borough.
“Saturday, I had six on my roof,” explained Sherry Haskins, who has lived along North Fourth Street for more than 15 years. “They were on my neighbor’s car. She’s 85 years old and she was scared to come out of her house.” Another of her neighbors had 20 in his yard the other day.
“They’re on our roofs. … They get on our cars with those talons, they tear up trash,” Haskins explained. “My one neighbor next to me, they have shredded the padding on her trampoline. They told us to put out fake animals like owls – there’s a house up the road that has two and I have one – but they just go and chit-chat with them.”
Haskins, who said she represented several neighbors in sharing her concerns, said these vultures aren’t new to the area – they’ve always shown up around the spring time, but would then move on. Now, they are sticking around for much longer, with the winter months providing the only reprieve.
“It’s just gotten so bad that in the spring time, we can easily have over 100 up here,” said Haskins. “And they’re breeding here.”
These vultures have caused problems for at least nine neighbors on her street, and Haskins is sure there are more. She referenced a recent conversation with a woman two streets away who was concerned about the vultures attacking her chickens.
Haskins said she’s seen these birds go after her cat a couple of times and has a neighbor who is scared to bring their pomeranians outside.
“You don’t dare let your animals out unless you are right there watching, even if you have a fenced in yard,” Haskins said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the populations of both black and turkey vultures have been growing over the past 30 years, which has brought them in more contact with humans. In a more populated area, open garbage and food left out for other animals, such as neighborhood cats, can draw them in, although sometimes what attracts them isn’t so clear.
Although both black and turkey vultures primarily feed on animals that are already dead, black vultures can be predatory. Both species also have stomach liquids and urine that can be corrosive, and are known to tear at rubber seals and caulking, roof tiles, and pool covers.
Being protected birds, they can’t be killed without special permitting.
According to the USDA, “vulture management is complicated and site-specific,” and officials encourage anyone with issues to contact the agency’s wildlife services staff.
In her quest for a resolution, Haskins said she’s been unable to find anyone who can alleviate this problem at the local or state level so far.
“Capture them, move them, I don’t care what you do with them,” she said. “If I could shoot them, I would shoot them. I’m to that point.”
