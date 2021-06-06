Car detours lifted with this week's Route 199 work

There will be no passenger vehicle detours in place for this week’s Route 199 work in Sayre and Athens boroughs, although heavy truck traffic will still have to follow a 7.7 mile detour using Route 220 and I-86.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, contractor Kriger Construction will continue making temporary pavement repairs in several locations along Route 199 Monday through Friday as weather allows. Motorists should watch out for single lane closures and flagging where work is being performed.
The Route 199 reconstruction is a four-year, 2.6-mile project that includes full pavement reconstruction, drainage improvements, sidewalk and curb improvements, traffic signal upgrades, and utility relocation. Work spans from the New York state border in Sayre Borough to near the railroad tracks in Athens Borough. The $16.5 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
