An out of control SUV plunged over the Susquehanna River embankment bordering Merrill Parkway near the intersection with Washington Street in Towanda Borough but luckily a large tree blocked its likely path into the body of water just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Towanda Borough Police, along with Guthrie Memorial EMS, responded to the scene of the wreck that also involved another SUV that appeared to be struck on its driver's side door and front bumper. A small tree in front of the embankment also appeared to be damaged by the path of the vehicle over the embankment. Details on the accident, such as injuries, vehicles and people involved or potential causes, were not available at the time of publication. Look for more in a future edition of The Daily Review.
Car plunges over Susquehanna River embankment in Towanda Borough
Coy Gobble
Staff Writer
