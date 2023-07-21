BARTON, N.Y. - The Carantouan Greenway is offering a botanical exploration led by Dan Spada, president of the New York Flora Association at 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Wildwood Reserve.
Spada is a consultant and specialist in wetland delineation and mitigation and spent 27 years as supervisor of resource analysis and scientific services at the Adirondack Park Agency. He is also a graduate of Paul Smiths, Orange County Community College with a BS and MS from Syracuse University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.