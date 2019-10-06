The United Way of Bradford County (UWBC) has selected Carantouan Greenway as a 2020 Member Agency with a grant to fund ‘The Diahoga Trail Enhancement Signage Program.’
The grant will allow Carantouan Greenway to place nature-based educational signage along the Futurescapes newly formed Diahoga Trail running along the Susquehanna River through Athens and Sayre. The signage will provide visitor exposure to the benefits of trees by affixing numbered tags to common trees along the Trail, identifying the trees using the Carantouan Greenway’s tree guide, posting information on downloading the guide to visitor’s smart phones, and by posting a sign with Joyce Kilmer’s poem, TREES.
The Program is designed to improve accessibility to the natural beauty of our area, and to benefit all people, from youth to senior populations. Trails offer our community opportunities for health, fitness and social interaction along our spectacular and underutilized riverfront. Moreover, both the trail and the associated signage will require minimal maintenance once established. The signage along the trails will improve the experience of visitors, tourists, and participants of any future events that take place along the trail. Local trails enrich the lives of people in our community, connect our experiences with the river, and benefit our community in perpetuity for generations to come. Improving the experience of community-trail visitors, with informational signage on our natural resources is a direct response to the United Way’s priorities for community enrichment through environmental outreach.
Carantouan Greenway is an all-volunteer non-profit land trust and conservation organization operating primarily in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, and Tioga and Chemung Counties, New York.
For the past 25 years we have been working to educate and connect our local communities to their natural resources by providing recreational opportunities, environmental outreach programs, and working with many like-minded organizations on projects for the benefit of the public in perpetuity.
Futurescapes, a local nonprofit that was formed after the last major Athens flood to help the Valley communities recover, in partnership with Athens and Sayre Boroughs and the Valley Joint Sewer Authority, is building the Diahoga Trail from the Athens bridge to the Sayre bridge, with connections to both communities. The Carantouan Greenway is an active member of Futurescapes and supports the organization’s rebuilding efforts.
