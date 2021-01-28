Card shower to be held for WWII vet's 103rd birthday

Bradford County residents have been invited to help shower a local veteran with socially distanced love on his 103rd birthday.
A card shower is being hosted for Allen “Oddie” Scranton, Tioga County’s oldest living veteran, in honor of his birthday on February 6.
Dawn Pletcher, who is organizing the card shower for Scranton and is the founder of Goodies for Our Troops in Wellsboro, stated that Scranton is a lifelong Tioga County resident and a Bronze Star decorated World War II veteran.
Scranton grew up and lived all of his 103 years, with the exception of the time he served in World War II in Wellsboro, according to Pletcher.
Pletcher stated that Scranton earned his Bronze Star for Bravery as a Private in the 268th Engineer Combat Battalion of the United States Army when he stood up in his fox hole near Zwiefall, Germany, “exposing himself to enemy fire from all around him, kept firing eliminating several enemy and saved countless of his battle buddies’ lives.”
After being awarded his Bronze Star, Scranton was promoted to Corporal and became a Crew Chief in his Battalion.
Following his heroic service in the armed forces, Scranton worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone company. He was then employed at the Wellsboro Corning Glass plant where he worked until he retired.
“He is one of the humblest, nicest, kindest, inspirational, generous men with a winning personality, sense of humor, and friend to all whose paths cross his,” Pletcher said.
Pletcher relayed that Scranton “never misses an opportunity” to tell how at the beginning of his time serving in a German foxhole he “promised God that if He would bring him through the war safe and able to return to his wife and little daughter, he would never again curse, drink alcohol, or smoke and would at every opportunity praise God and encourage others to do so.”
“He has kept that promise right up to the present,” Pletcher commented. “And many of his coworkers at Wellsboro Corning Glass relate stories of times when “Oddie” would tell them about his promise and encourage them to follow his lead.”
Pletcher, motivated by the “unbelievable courage and strength” of United States military members and specifically World War II veterans who are rapidly “fading away” also planned a card shower for Scranton’s 100th birthday.
Card showers are much appreciated and enjoyed by veterans and their families, especially cards that are hand-made from children, according to Pletcher.
“One thing about all our World War II heroes, men and women that I’ve been blessed to know over my lifetime, that stands out to me is that they truly exemplify the very best in humanity,” Pletcher said. “They are powerful examples of putting duty, God, and country in their everyday lives after serving in World War II.”
Cards can be mailed to Allen Scranton at 10 West Avenue Wellsboro, PA 16901.
