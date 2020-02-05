Bringing the community together with time honored classic card games — at least that’s one of the things that will be taking place at the New Albany Fire Company. Bi-weekly games of Pitch and 500 have started taking place with the second meeting happening at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. The finale will take place on April 18.
The New Albany Fire Company Social Hall has off street parking and is located at 134 Main Street, New Albany, Pennsylvania. They have a kitchen on site that will provide refreshments with all proceeds going to support the fire department.
