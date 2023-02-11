Career Day at Towanda HS coming in March

TOWANDA — An annual event dedicated to connecting students with regional businesses will return at a local school in March.
Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission’s annual Career Day will be held at Towanda Area High School on March 16.
The morning session will be 9 to 11 a.m. and the afternoon session will be from noon to 2 p.m. Presenters are asked to arrive no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for the event. A light continental breakfast will be provided to all participating presenters and a catered lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to noon.
The annual event was shut down for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned last year, according to NTRPDC Workforce Program Administrator Jody McCarty.
“This is a big collaborative effort between our career coaches and myself and of course Towanda [high school] for hosting the event to get the kids together,” McCarty said.
Around 500 to 600 students participate in the event each year and that same amount is expected at this year’s event, McCarty stated. At least 30 different businesses with representatives will make an appearance as well.
For the upcoming event, NTRPDC invites all of the school districts in Bradford and Sullivan counties as well as home school students to attend. NTRPDC provides one bus for each participating district to send a group of students. The school districts pick students from sixth to 12th grade to attend.
“We also have our wonderful employers and business representatives come out each year and present about their own occupation as well as other occupations within their business,” McCarty said. “We ask them to talk about their own career pathways as well as education associated with their occupation.”
McCarty noted that her organization also holds career fairs in Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties.
NTRPDC is a local development district that serves the Northern Tier counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming, according to its website. The organization offers “resources to help businesses and entrepreneurs, local governments and non-profits, and job seekers meet their challenges and succeed in Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier.”
“It’s important today for kids to get the most education that they can about what careers are available to them in their future,” McCarty said. “College costs are huge and we want students to know about careers that they are interested in and other training that they might do.”
She stated that students can get a better idea about certain colleges for specific occupations, especially those in the Northern Tier.
“We love to keep our talent here in the Northern Tier to help us grow into the future,” she said. “It’s definitely important for them to find out what they want to do and also what they don’t want to do, which is just as important.”
At NTRPDC, McCarty oversees the youth program and workforce development. As an organizer of the career fair, she describes the event as a win-win for both students and local employers.
“We want our young adults to see the possibilities of staying and living in the Northern Tier,” she said. “We also want to help our employers out by having qualified candidates for any position that they need.”
“Presenters are being asked to discuss with students their personal educational, training, and vocational history,” according to NTRPDC. “The overall and day-to-day responsibilities of the position they are representing, any ongoing training and education they must maintain, and opportunities for advancement. One of the goals of Career Day is to help students connect their current education to future occupations. Staff will assist students with locating employers they are interested in talking with.”
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP their intent to participate to McCarty via email at mccarty@northerntier.org or call (570) 265-1516 by Wednesday, March 8.
All presenters will need their PA Criminal History Clearance and their PA Child Abuse Clearance. If someone presented at this event in the past, their clearances are already on record and they do not have to submit them again.
