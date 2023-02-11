Career Day at Towanda HS coming in March

Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission’s annual Career Day will be held at Towanda Area High School on March 16.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — An annual event dedicated to connecting students with regional businesses will return at a local school in March.

