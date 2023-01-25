WYALUSING — Thanks to the generous donations from Cargill, Williams Companies, and Williams Toyota of Sayre, the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School now has a newly-renovated career and conference center in which students can learn about and explore post-graduation opportunities.

Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, faculty, staff, and students of the Wyalusing Area School District met for a check presentation from Cargill, the renovation project’s leading donor.

