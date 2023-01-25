WYALUSING — Thanks to the generous donations from Cargill, Williams Companies, and Williams Toyota of Sayre, the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School now has a newly-renovated career and conference center in which students can learn about and explore post-graduation opportunities.
Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, faculty, staff, and students of the Wyalusing Area School District met for a check presentation from Cargill, the renovation project’s leading donor.
District superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri explained that the space was formerly a fairly outdated and disused computer lab.
“We had this vision to develop what we’re calling a career and conference center with our large push for career-readiness for kids,” said Bottiglieri. “We needed a professional space for businesses to come in and engage with the kids, as well as colleges, for recruiting efforts, for post-secondary education, all those kinds of things.”
In a followup email after the event, Bottiglieri elaborated that the career center provides much more than just a location for presentations, but it also “provides students with a professional learning environment for mock interviews, resume development, employment discussion panels and many more career engagement opportunities.”
According to Bottiglieri, the total cost for the renovations came out to be “just over $30,000.”
Williams Companies and Williams Toyota of Sayre each donated $5,000, and Cargill donated a substantial $25,000 to cover the rest of the expenses.
The district wanted to partner with companies that are in the local communities, which Bottiglieri was happy to say they did.
“We’ve been able to fully fund with community business donations,” said Bottiglieri. “We are very appreciative of the support from our business connections as we work collaboratively to foster strong relationships for students and their post-secondary decisions.”
Cargill assistant vice president and general manager Brian Emick noted how proud and happy he is to be partnered on this project.
“We’re embedded in the fiber of our communities,” said Emick. “We want to support the communities that support us, in terms of the workforce.”
“It’s going to give the kids the opportunity while in school to focus on what they’re going to do post-graduation,” Emick continued. “And really, give them a path by which to determine what their career looks like, right? Is it going to school? Is it going into the workforce?”
When asked about the generous amount that Cargill contributed, Emick said it felt right to pay back to the company’s local community.
“This is our home base, we’re a Wyalusing-based business, so it felt like the right thing to do,” said Emick. “It is a big commitment, but hopefully we can funnel students to not only our business but all of the local businesses in the area.”
Wyalusing high school career coach Sam Shurtleff shared her excitement for the new space, also noting how it will help her to help the students.
“I think it’s nice to have a designated area because a lot of schools don’t have that,” said Shurtleff. “Usually you work out of a little closet.”
Shurtleff only started working at Wyalusing this year, but she noted that before the career and conference center was renovated she herself only had a small office in which to work with students.
“So you could only work one-on-one with students in that little space, or you’d have to ask teachers ‘hey, can we borrow your classroom,’ which then causes scheduling issues,” said Shurtleff. “So when you have a whole space to host — like I could fit 50 students in here — it changes the whole dynamic.”
Shurtleff encourages district students and parents to use her as a resource if they have any questions about colleges or careers. She can be reached by calling (570) 746-1600 ext 2148 or emailing sshurtleff@wyalusingrams.com.
