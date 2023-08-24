Cargill in Wyalusing receives SRBC grant

WYALUSING — A meat packing facility based in Wyalusing has obtained a grant from an interstate agency.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission awarded $7,500 to Cargill’s Wyalusing plant for groundwater level monitoring efforts.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 9:43 am
WYALUSING — A meat packing facility based in Wyalusing has obtained a grant from an interstate agency.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission awarded $7,500 to Cargill's Wyalusing plant for groundwater level monitoring efforts.
Specifically, the grant will go towards the purchase and installation of equipment for “required monitoring and reporting of water levels in their production wells,” according to SRBC. “Information collected also aids in supporting a project during time of permit renewal, continued evaluation of groundwater conditions, and knowledge of the sustainability of water resources throughout the basin.”
SRBC seeks to protect and manage water resources of the Susquehanna River Basin. The waterway stretches over 27,500 square-miles through New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland into the Chesapeake Bay.
“We are always looking for ways to help our regulated-community, especially during times of economic uncertainty,” said SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “This funding may be crucial in achieving better accuracy, improving efficiency, preventing equipment failures, or automating water level recordings.”
The agency bestowed over $75,000 in grants for groundwater level monitoring efforts to 11 other entities across Pennsylvania and New York state that include:
SRBC marked 2023 as the third year of its grant program. All applicants received grants for seven projects at the maximum grant award of $7,500.
For more information about SRBC and its activities, visit online at www.srbc.net.
