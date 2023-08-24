Cargill in Wyalusing receives SRBC grant

Pictured is a map containing the awardee’s of the 2023 water level grants from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

 Photo provided by Susquehanna River Basin Commission

WYALUSING — A meat packing facility based in Wyalusing has obtained a grant from an interstate agency.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission awarded $7,500 to Cargill’s Wyalusing plant for groundwater level monitoring efforts.