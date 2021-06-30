TOWANDA — Longtime Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman resigned on Wednesday amid an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Bradford County Commissioners.
“At 3:41 p.m. today, Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman tendered his resignation to the Bradford County Commissioners,” a press release said.
His resignation comes just hours after screenshots of an alleged conversation appearing to be between Carman and a man posing as a 15-year-old boy started to spread on social media.
A man who calls himself the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” then posted a video on Youtube showing him confronting a man who appears to be Carman outside of a gas station in Kingston, Pennsylvania.
When the man in the video says he’s going to call the police, the man who appears to be Carman said “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you.”
The commissioners were unable to provide any comment other than that Carman had resigned on Wednesday.
“There really isn’t (anything more we can say) because there’s an ongoing investigation going on, so I can’t say anymore,” Bradford County Commissioners Chairman Daryl Miller said.
The Morning Times spoke with the man who calls himself the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” on Wednesday evening. He explained that since March of last year he has been using different social media applications to catch predators.
“I’m basically a catfish. I go on these apps and I have a profile that says I’m 18 years old. Once I start talking to the people I tell them that ‘By the way, I’m 15 ... If you don’t mind we can still talk and hang out,’” he explained. “I’d say at least 90 percent of the people shut me down, ‘No you’re too young for me.’ But you get the other 10 percent that want to come around — like ‘Alright, I don’t care. We can still hang out.’ (Carman) was one of ones (who still went forward with it).”
The man behind the Luzerne County Predator Catcher stings says he wants to be “the kids’ voice.”
“You get tired a hearing the different stories all the time with these different kids ... I’m 42 years old and I’d say 95 percent of the females that I’ve dealt with growing up or have interacted with have gone through this trauma. A lot of them have not been believed because the person that was accused of this was well-known in the community or well-known in the family or something like that. Nobody could ever fathom this about them, so I’m that person that pulls that proof and shows them — ‘Hey, I’m that kid’s I told you so,’” he said.
The Luzerne County Predator Catcher said the alleged conversation, which was over Grindr, and meeting with Carman took place on Tuesday. He then took the evidence to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.
“I turned the evidence in. I let them take my phone and let them extract everything off my phone,” he said.
The LC Predator Catcher also took credit for a recent investigation into Micah Horton, a mechanic for Joe Gibbs Racing, who was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after a similar sting in Luzerne County.
Horton was terminated by Joe Gibbs Racing following the incident, which happened when NASCAR was at Pocono Raceway last weekend.
Carman was in the middle of his fourth term as Bradford County Coroner.
Chief Deputy Coroner Jim Bowen will temporarily fill the position of Bradford County Coroner until a replacement is appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
