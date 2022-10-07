Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months of incarceration for stealing over $400,000 from Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Services between 2014 and 2019. This theft occurred as he served as the ambulance nonprofit’s CEO.

Carman was prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He received his sentence on Sept. 30 for felony theft by unlawful taking by Bradford County Court Judge Maureen Beirne. Carman will also have to pay restitution to WAES in the amount of $431,913.

