Former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months of incarceration for stealing over $400,000 from Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Services between 2014 and 2019. This theft occurred as he served as the ambulance nonprofit’s CEO.
Carman was prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. He received his sentence on Sept. 30 for felony theft by unlawful taking by Bradford County Court Judge Maureen Beirne. Carman will also have to pay restitution to WAES in the amount of $431,913.
The former coroner entered a plea agreement on July 1 in the criminal case. “His plea is not one of guilty, but, rather, of choosing not to contest the charges against him, recognizing that he still owes Western Alliance some money,” according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation into his alleged theft. WAES found out Carman committed embezzlement in February 2019 when the nonprofit was on the verge of bankruptcy, according to the criminal complaint. He resigned as CEO of WAES on March 4, 2019.
Court documents show that Carman committed “alleged unlawful expenditures for music/games/movies. Mr. Carman did acquire movies, iTunes and similar items that he used at Western Alliance fundraising events, banquets and parties at which he acted as a DJ.” Those items were turned over to his successor at the time of his retirement.
“An audit, which was focused on the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019, was carried out by Monique Ericson, a senior forensic accountant with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office,” according to the Morning Times’ July 28 edition. “During that time, she uncovered $28,495 in spending on concerts and events; $40,046 for music, games and movies; $62,477 for restaurants and $38,108 for clothing and department stores.”
“Carman also used $1,000 for legal representation following his December 2016 DUI arrest while he was driving a Bradford County Coroner’s Office vehicle,” the edition adds.
He allegedly “arranged for the county coroner’s office to be located in the Western Alliance building, yet the county paid no rent, causing Western Alliance to suffer a loss in the amount of $75,000,” according to court documents.
Carman was arrested on July 28, 2021 and charged with felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Carman’s sentence seeks to hold him “accountable for his crimes and bring justice to the people of Bradford County,” the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement.
“As the county coroner and CEO of a non-profit emergency services organization, the defendant was trusted to serve his community. He betrayed that trust and abused his position of power when he used ambulance company funds for his own personal financial gain,” the statement adds.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.