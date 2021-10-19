Former Towanda High School Speech and Debate coach Julie Larnard-Newbury recognized standout speech and debate students who qualified for national competition last year during Monday’s Towanda School Board meeting. The initial recognition highlighted the achievements of Aidan Hennessy, Kylie Ocasio, Nathan Spencer, Jocelyn Stroud, Zayne Wickwire and Jordan King (not pictured). In addition, alternate Hannah Risch was recognized with the National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American Award for qualities including her high GPA, semesters completed in school, 867 speaker/service points, and exemplifying the Code of Honor standards as depicted in the coach’s recommendation. Larnard-Newbury said these students are “carrying on a long tradition of excellence. Because of their commitment, last year we were again the leading chapter in the Iroquois District, which goes from here to Canada, across to Rochester and down to almost New York City.” In addition, Superintendent Dennis Peachey recognized Larnard-Newbury for her time and dedication to the team over the years. “We think you’re pretty amazing as well and we just want to thank you for all of your years of service, to our students here in the district. We’re going to miss you terribly,” said Peachey.
Latest News
- As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
- Report: Haiti gang seeks $17M for kidnapped US missionaries
- Grammys release inclusion requirement to ensure diverse show
- Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans
- Fluid Metering Announces New Exclusive Distributor in Sweden
- Sayre's VanDuzer 20th at state golf tourney
- Lady Wildcats sweep visiting Troy
- Athens boys pick up road win
Most Popular
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.